GATINEAU, QUE. -- Gatineau police say they are investigating the city's first homicide of 2021.

Police were called to a home on Promenade Wychwood in Aylmer at around 12:30 a.m. Monday on reports of a fight.

Police found two injured men at the scene and took them to the Hull hospital.

One of the men, who was in his 60s, died of his injuries in hospital. The second man, in his 30s, remains in hospital and is being held for questioning.

The nature of the two men's injuries was not disclosed. Police did not identify the victim nor announce any charges.

Forensic investigators will be analyzing the crime scene Monday.