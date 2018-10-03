

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Gatineau Police say an investigation is ongoing into the death of a person who was found seriously hurt late at night this week.

Police say the individual–who has not been identified in any way–was found in a home on rue du Vigneau, in the Gatineau sector, at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, suffering from severe injuries. They were taken to the Hull hospital and pronounced dead.

Police secured the scene and were going door-to-door seeking information from any possible witnesses. Gatineau Police also say they have “several” people who will need to be interviewed as part of the investigation.

No other details have been provided at this time.