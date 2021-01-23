OTTAWA -- Gatineau police are treating the death of a woman in her 70s in Buckingham as suspicious.

Police say at approximately 7:30 a.m. Saturday, the 911 Emergency Centre received a call about an unconscious woman on Rue Pigeon.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 60s was arrested at the scene, and will meet with investigators on Saturday at the police station.

Police say the investigation into the death is continuing, and no other information will be released at this time.