Gatineau Police investigating apartment fire
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Tuesday, January 2, 2018 2:53AM EST
Gatineau Police are investigating an overnight fire at an apartment building.
The blaze broke out in an apartment on the first floor of a building on Rue Tasse just before midnight.
Fire officials say a quick attack helped limit the damage to one unit.
Damage is estimated at $85,000.
Two civilians and a firefighter were treated for injuries.
A Gatineau Police spokesperson says the fire is being treated as suspicious, and investigators are trying to piece together what happened.