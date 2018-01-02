

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Gatineau Police are investigating an overnight fire at an apartment building.

The blaze broke out in an apartment on the first floor of a building on Rue Tasse just before midnight.

Fire officials say a quick attack helped limit the damage to one unit.

Damage is estimated at $85,000.

Two civilians and a firefighter were treated for injuries.

A Gatineau Police spokesperson says the fire is being treated as suspicious, and investigators are trying to piece together what happened.