OTTAWA -- Gatineau police are investigating the suspicious deaths of a father and his two children at an Aylmer, Que. home.

Police say officers were sent to a home on Rue Dunkerque just after 2 p.m. Wednesday to carry out a "well-being check."

The bodies of three people were found inside the home. Police confirmed Thursday morning the bodies found were those of a father and his children.

Investigators are treating the deaths as suspicious as the investigation gets underway. A police spokesperson said the most probable hypothesis is one of "family drama."

Rue Dunkerque was closed for the investigation but has reopened, Gatineau police said Thursday.