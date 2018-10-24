

Gatineau Police are asking for assistance after three fires, they say are suspicious and happened three days in a row.

Police say the first fire broke out last Friday, October 19 around 4 a.m. at a store at 15 Fournier Boulevard. The following day, emergency crews were called to a housing unit at 286 Maissoneuve Boulevard around 1 a.m. Then on Sunday, October 21, crews were then called to 344 Champlain Street, firefighters found a business ablaze around 12:45 a.m.

Police have set up a command post on Sacré-Coeur between Champlain and Notre-Dame de L'ile today and tomorrow. Police will be there starting at 8:30 this morning until 8 tonight and then again on Thursday.

Anyone with information on any of the three fires is asked to call 819 243-INFO (4636), option 5.

Police also suggest these safety tips:

• Make sure the outside of your home is well lit, criminals usually take advantage of dark places to commit their misdeeds.

• If you keep flammable products in your home, make sure they are out of reach. Keep locked up in a well-ventilated area. An ill-intentioned person could use it to start a fire if they are accessible.

