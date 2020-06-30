OTTAWA -- The Gatineau Police Service is investigating following the discovery of a body in the Hull Sector.

Police say officers were called to Mont-Bleu Boulevard around 5p.m. and say the death was obvious upon arrival. Officers are now calling the death suspicious.

The back parking lots to nearby buildings were blocked off for the investigation.

Police say mental health support is being offered to responding officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gatineau Police at 819 243-INFO (4636), option 5.