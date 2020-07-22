OTTAWA -- Gatineau Police have released a new description of a suspect after a woman was grabbed and sexually assaulted along the Ottawa River pathway near the Canadian Museum of History earlier this month.

Police say at approximately 4:30 a.m. on July 6, a woman walking alone was grabbed near the Alexandra Bridge, pulled into the bushes and physically and sexually assaulted by a male suspect.

Both the man and the victim had been walking on the Alexandra Bridge pedestrian walkway. The victim did not know the suspect.

Police say investigators are looking for an individual fitting the following description:

Male, mixed race

25 to 30 years-old, 5'8", 160 lbs

Black hair with an afro cut

Uses French and English

At the time of the incident he was wearing a dark t-shirt and pants

The suspect was carrying a disposable water bottle and a small box of Timbits.

Police are asking anyone who was in the following areas between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on July 6 to contact investigators at 819-243-4636, option 5:

Rue Laurier between boulevard Sacré-Coeur and the Portage Bridge

Bike paths along the Canadian Museum of History and under the Alexandra Bridge; and

Boulevard Maisonneuve between rue Laurier and boulevard Sacré-Coeur, and in the surroundings.

Police have stepped up patrols in the area following the assault.