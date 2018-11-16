Gatineau Police investigate fourth homicide of year
The side of a Gatineau police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Friday, November 16, 2018 2:41AM EST
Gatineau Police are investigating the city’s fourth homicide of the year.
Police say officers responding to a call Thursday morning at an apartment building on rue Saint-Paul found a man with serious injuries.
He was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The identity of the man has not been released.
Gatineau Police released no other details about the investigation.