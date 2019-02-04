

Ted Raymond, 580 CFRA





Gatineau Police say a man in his 20s is dead after a collision in the Buckingham area.

Police say they were first called to the intersection of Buckingham Ave. and Lépine Ave. at around 7:00 a.m. Sunday. They found the drivers of two vehicles with injuries. Both were rushed to the Hull Hospital.

The man in his 20s was later pronounced dead. The other driver’s injuries were minor.

According to the current evidence, police say, it appears the victim lost control of his vehicle and hit another car traveling in the opposite direction. Following that impact, the victim’s car continued on to collide with another vehicle.

However, police say the investigation is ongoing and collision experts are working to recreate the events of the crash.