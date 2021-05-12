OTTAWA -- Gatineau police arrested a man and a youth in connection to a targeted assault in the Aylmer sector.

On May 7, police responded to a 911 call reporting a man had been assaulted on Amsterdam Boulevard.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries, and remains in in hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police say two people were arrested, met with investigators and were released with conditions. In a media release, police said charges related to the assault will be referred to prosecutors.

The investigation continues.

Police say the assault was an "isolated and targeted" incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gatineau police at 819-243-4636, ext. 5.