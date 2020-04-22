OTTAWA -- A 35-year-old Gatineau man is facing child luring charges after Gatineau Police allege he used a popular online video game to ask minors for sexually explicit pictures.

Investigators say the man contacted children through the game Fortnite, which allows users to communicate with each other verbally.

Police say after establishing initial contact, the suspect would contact players through the game’s Messenger app and asked them to send sexually explicit photos.

“Payment was allegedly offered to one of the victims in exchange for the shot,” Gatineau Police said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

The name used by the suspect on the Fortnite platform was “Explicit Qc 420-62.”

So far, police say the investigation has determined the suspect had invited children to his home in the Buckingham sector in Gatineau.

Rock Sanscartier of Gatineau is facing two counts of child luring.

Investigators are concerned there may be other victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gatineau Police.