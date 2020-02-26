OTTAWA -- A Gatineau woman is accused of selling and distributing cannabis to minors.

Gatineau Police say officers searched an apartment on Rue Gouin earlier this week, where cannabis was being sold to minors.

Quebec’s new rules for cannabis prohibit people under the age of 21 from possessing or consuming cannabis.

Police seized 285 grams of cannabis, 73 grams of hashish, edible treats and currency.

Police say a 48-year-old Gatineau woman is facing charges of possessing, selling and distributing cannabis.