OTTAWA -- Severe weather in the capital has forced the closure of Gatineau Park's trails and parking lots.

The National Capital Commission said in a news release Saturday that the adverse weather conditions could create hazards, including falling tree branches.

A rainfall warning remains in effect for Gatineau and the surrounding region, with freezing rain and snow expected to follow.

The NCC says once weather conditions improve, maintenance crews will inspect the trails and make them as safe as possible.