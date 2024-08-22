OTTAWA
    • Gatineau Park shuttle service resumes after rain-damaged parkways repaired

    Roads in Gatineau Park have been repaired following a major rainstorm on Aug. 9, 2024. (Gatineau Park/X) Roads in Gatineau Park have been repaired following a major rainstorm on Aug. 9, 2024. (Gatineau Park/X)
    The National Capital Commission says roads have been repaired in Gatineau Park nearly two weeks after a major rainstorm, but some things remain closed.

    A torrential downpour on Aug. 9 dropped around 83 millimetres of rain on Gatineau, washing out roads. The Champlain Parkway, one of the main arteries into the park, was closed to all visitors between Fortune Lake and Gatineau parkways. The Fortune Lake and Gatineau parkways were open only to cyclists and pedestrians in the immediate aftermath. Shuttle service was cancelled.

    In an update Thursday, the NCC said the Gatineau, Champlain and Fortune Lake parkways were all back to regular schedule and shuttle service has been restored.

    Parking lots P11, P12, P13 and Dunlop remain closed. The O'Brien and Blanchet beaches are still off-limits, as is the Meech Lake boat launch.

    Some trails remain closed or not recommended for use. A list of trails that are closed is available on the NCC's website.

    "Please exercise caution, respect the barricades and follow the directional signage in place," the NCC says.

