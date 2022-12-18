Gatineau Park's winter season begins today

Winter has arrived at Gatineau Park.

The National Capital Commission says its winter season activities begin today, offering groomed trails for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and snow biking.

“This year, over 22 km of trails have been added to the ski, snowshoe and winter bike network. This includes a 10-km addition to the pilot project on the Gatineau Parkway, further extending the service lane for snowshoers and snow bikers,” the NCC says.

Day passes can be purchased at the trailhead parking lot or online.

The NCC is also offering a 15-km shared trail network through the Outaouais between Gatineau Park and Lac Leamy.

The Rideau Canal Skateway is not open yet. The world’s largest skating rink opens when the ice surface reaches a minimum thickness of 30 cm, which requires about two consecutive weeks of temperatures below -10 C.

The Skateway is accepting donations of used Christmas trees for use at Skateway rest areas. The drop off for used Christmas trees is on Colonel By Drive in Ottawa, just west of the Bronson Avenue Bridge.

The drop off location is on Colonel By Drive, just west of the Bronson Avenue Bridge. See the map below 👇 pic.twitter.com/MhOFmWPxUa — RideauCanalSkateway (@NCC_Skateway) December 14, 2022

The NCC Bistro at Remic Rapids is also opening for winter in January.

“It provides an opportunity to stop, refuel and enjoy the magnificent rock sculptures by artist John Felice Ceprano — plus take in the panoramic views of the Ottawa River,” the NCC says.