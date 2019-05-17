

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Gatineau Park opens for the summer today, but you won’t be able to go for an early morning drive to watch the sunrise in the park.

The National Capital Commission has announced that after a long winter and a late spring, Gatineau Park is open for the season.

Gatineau Park’s parkway network (Gatineau, Champlain, Fortune Lake and Mackenzie King) will open to motor vehicle traffic, allowing users to access hiking trails camping sites and historic sites within the park.

A new pilot project will see the Gatineau, Champlain and Fortune Lakes parkways close to motor vehicle traffic overnight. The NCC says the parkways will close approximately 30 minutes after sunset, and reopen at 8 a.m. in the morning.

The overnight road closures are part of a multi-pronged approach to manage activities and traffic on the parkways in Gatineau Park.