OTTAWA -- You can now go camping in Gatineau Park during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Capital Commission has announced the reopening of Gatineau Park for camping this summer.

"More than 250 campsites for tents, trailers and motorhomes are waiting for you at Philippe Renaud, Taylor and La Peche lakes," writes the NCC.

"Please note that only people from the same household can camp together at a site, whether with their own equipment or in a ready-to-camp unit."

Washroom facilities and showers are open for campers, but the laundromat, daily shelters and group sites remain closed. Picnic areas and playgrounds are open for campers.