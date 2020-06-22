OTTAWA -- Beaches in Gatineau Park opened for the summer season on Monday.

Beachgoers can now enjoy O’Brien and Blanchet beaches on Meech Lake, Breton Beach at Lac Philippe and the La Peche Lake beach in Gatineau Park, the National Capital Commission said in a news release.

Lifeguards will be present at those beaches every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They will also be on duty at Leamy Lake Beach in Gatineau from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The NCC says washrooms, change rooms and picnic tables will also be available for users, with physical distancing measures in place.

The beaches at the Lac Philippe campground—Parent and Smith—are only accessible to people camping there this year.

Water sample tests taken last week show all beaches meet bacteriological standards for swimming. They are rated Class A, or ‘excellent for swimming.’