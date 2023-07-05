Gatineau Park beach closed due to blue-green algae

A bloom of blue-green algae has forced the temporary closure of Breton beach at Philippe Lake on the north side of Gatineau Park.

The National Capital Commission (NCC) said the cyanobacteria was spotted near the edge of the beach.

While blue-green algae blooms are common most summers, there are dangers when the blooms are disrupted and break down because it can release toxins.

"We will inform the public of the beach reopening once all public safety requirements have been met," the NCC said in a news release. "Our staff is trained to recognize a cyanobacteria bloom and are thus ensuring continued monitoring throughout the swimming season."

The NCC said Blanchet and O’Brien beaches (Meech Lake) and Parent beaches (Philippe Lake), the beach at La Pêche Lake and the beach at Leamy Lake remain open.