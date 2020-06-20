GATINEAU, QC. -- With a heat wave gripping the National Capital Region, the City of Gatineau says it is opening its beaches and outdoor swimming pools earlier.

The City says the Outaouais public health unit gave permission to open pools and beaches earlier, giving residents a chance to cool off during a heat wave in which more than 37,000 people are being asked to conserve water.

The following pools and beaches are open and will have their hours extended:

wading pool at parc La Vérendrye, 731 rue Main (Gatineau sector);

swimming pool at parc Fontaine, 120 rue Charlevoix (Hull sector);

swimming pool at parc Eugène-Sauvageau, 179 rue Mutchmore (Hull sector);

swimming pool at parc Laurent-Groulx, 1 rue Lévesque (Hull sector);

swimming pool at parc Desjardins, 1 rue Goyette (Hull sector);

beach at parc des Cèdres, 15 rue Raoul-Roy (Aylmer sector);

beach at parc du Lac-Beauchamp, 741 boulevard Maloney Est (Gatineau sector); and

beach at parc Moussette, 361 boulevard de Lucerne (Aylmer sector).

There are also 39 splash pads at municipal parks in Gatineau that are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

The City of Gatineau says outdoor swimming and wading pools will be limited to 30 per cent of their usual capacity to ensure physical distancing takes place. The pools will be closed for 15 minutes every hour, to give staff time to regularly clean and disinfect surfaces throughout each day.

Pool hours will be assessed daily, with updates provided on the City of Gatineau's website.