Gatineau Olympiques to honour former goalie who died in crash

The Gatineau Olympiques have set a date to pay tribute to a former goalie who died in a collision in Ottawa this month.

Creed Jones, 24, was one of two people who died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 416 on Friday. Two motorcycles collided near the Highway 416/417 split just before midnight, according to Ontario Provincial Police. Both drivers were seen travelling at high rates of speed prior to the collision, police said. One rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to the Civic Campus of the Ottawa Hospital and later died.

The OPP said Jones's family has passed on condolences to the family of the other driver, who remains unidentified.

"It is with great sadness that the Gatineau Olympiques organization has learned of the passing of one of our alumni, Creed Jones. Our thoughts are with his family and friends," the QMJHL team said on social media Saturday afternoon.

Jones, a native of Peterborough, Ont., was a goalie and wore the Gatineau uniform from 2017 to 2020, and later played with the Rimouski Océanic and the Saint John Sea Dogs. He was also a member of the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees men's hockey team in the 2021-22 USports season.

The Olympiques says it will pay tribute to Jones in a game against one of his former teams, the Rimouski Océanic, on Sept. 28, 2024. Game details will be announced in mid-September.

Jones's other teams have also shared condolences.

"The organization of L'Océanic de Rimouski wishes to join its voice with Saint John Sea Dogs and Olympiques de Gatineau as our former color bearer, Creed Jones, lost his life," L'Océanic said in a Facebook post. "We hold only fond memories of this wonderful person and send our deepest condolences to his family and friends."

"The Wellington Dukes organization is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Duke Creed Jones. We extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends and teammates during this difficult time," said the Dukes, for whom Jones played before joining the Olympiques.

"It is with great sadness that we learned of the tragic passing of former Gee-Gees goalie Creed Jones this weekend," the University of Ottawa men's hockey account posted. "Creed spent the second half of the 2021-22 season with us after a long career in the QMJHL with Gatineau, Rimouski, and Saint John."

The St. John Sea Dogs said "Creed was a great goalie and was a passionate student of his craft. He was a unique and colourful personality and will be missed by his teammates, staff, and friends in the community."