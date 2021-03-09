GATINEAU, QUE. -- The public health unit for the Outaouais region of Quebec says residents 75 and older can begin booking COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

The Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) de l'Outaouais said in a news release Tuesday that residents can visit the Quebec government's vaccination website or call 1-877-644-4545 for support.

A caregiver can also be vaccinated on the same day as the person in the priority group if he or she meets the following criteria:

They are 70 years and older

They are present three days a week or more to support their loved one.

Only one caregiver can be vaccinated per person in the priority group.

"Please remember that people who are not part of the priority group being vaccinated should avoid calling, visiting the website and coming to the vaccination site to be vaccinated," the CISSS de l'Outaouais said.

Ottawa opened up vaccinations for residents 80 and older and adult recipients of chronic home care in 14 additional neighbourhoods on Monday and, starting Wednesday, will be taking appointments for seniors 90 and older anywhere in Ottawa.