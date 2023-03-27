Gatineau MP calls for changes to traffic flow on Champlain Bridge during construction

A Gatineau MP has launched a petition to call on the National Capital Commission to open both lanes of the Champlain Bridge to Ottawa-bound traffic during the morning commute.

Only one lane of traffic is open to both Ottawa-bound and Gatineau-bound traffic while construction is underway on the interprovincial bridge. The NCC launched the second and final phase of its rehabilitation project on the Champlain Bridge on March 20, which includes repaving, concrete deck repairs and waterproofing, and bike lane improvements.

Hull-Aylmer MP Greg Fergus has launched a petition to open both lanes of the bridge in the same direction during the morning rush-hour to ease congestion and improve traffic flow.

Fergus says the current plan for one lane in each direction is resulting in "severe traffic congestion" during the morning rush hour, which is causing delays for commuters and increasing fuel consumption, air pollution and the risk of accidents.

"By temporarily changing traffic management, we can have a significant positive impact on the daily lives of thousands of commuters, while promoting environmental sustainability and road safety," the petition says.

"We therefore urge the NCC to consider our proposal to improve the daily lives of thousands of drivers, while promoting environmental sustainability and road safety."

In a video posted on his Facebook page, Fergus says while the rehabilitation project is good for the bridge, the traffic flow is causing concerns.

"The simple solution is during the morning rush hours, to have both lanes heading towards Ottawa," says Fergus, whose asking people to contact the NCC and their city councillor to call for the change.

The NCC says Phase 2 of the rehabilitation project will last until November.

The agency does warn motorists can expect delays as the open lanes on the Champlain Bridge will be "narrower", and the maximum speed limit will be reduced to 40 km/h.