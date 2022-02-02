Advertisement
Gatineau motorist stopped going 78 km/h over the speed limit on Hwy. 5
Published Wednesday, February 2, 2022 2:04PM EST
A Surete du Quebec cruiser is seen in this file photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)
A Gatineau man is facing a $1,470 fine for travelling more than double the post speed limit on Hwy. 5 in Gatineau.
The Surete du Quebec says officers observed a car travelling 148 km/h on Hwy. 5 near the Fournier interchange at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The speed limit on Hwy. 5 is 70 km/h.
Police say the 24-year-old driver received a $1,470 fine, 14 demerit points on his licence for speeding and his licence was suspended for seven days.