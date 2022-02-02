A Gatineau man is facing a $1,470 fine for travelling more than double the post speed limit on Hwy. 5 in Gatineau.

The Surete du Quebec says officers observed a car travelling 148 km/h on Hwy. 5 near the Fournier interchange at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The speed limit on Hwy. 5 is 70 km/h.

Police say the 24-year-old driver received a $1,470 fine, 14 demerit points on his licence for speeding and his licence was suspended for seven days.