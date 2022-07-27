Gatineau motorcyclist caught going more than twice speed limit

A 25-year-old motorcyclist was fined nearly $1,700 after being caught going more than twice the speed limit in Gatineau.

“Is it a plane? Is it a comet?” Gatineau police wrote on Twitter. “No, it’s a motorcyclist captured at 183 km/h in a 90 km/h zone on the Boulevard des Allumettières Monday evening.”

The 25-year-old driver received a ticket for $1,695, police said, along with 18 demerit points.