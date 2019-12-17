GATINEAU -- A Gatineau man walked away with a $1 million jackpot on just a $1 bet at the Lac Leamy Casino Saturday night.

The man was playing the Powerbucks slot machine when the winning combination hit.

The casino invited the winner into a private lounge to celebrate.

“It was wonderful to watch the winner and his family in that moment. The man said that he plans to make the most of his windfall, and wants to buy a new car and probably a small house in Gatineau," stated Gilles Lavoie with the Lac Leamy casino in a statement to CTV Ottawa

The minimum bet on Powerbucks is 50 cents.