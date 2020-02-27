GATINEAU, QC. -- Gatineau Police say a man in his 20s fought off three masked men who burst into his apartment early Thursday morning.

They're now looking for the suspects, one of whom is injured.

Police were called to an apartment building on Labrosse Boulevard at around 3 a.m. Thursday.

The victim told police three men with covered faces broke into his apartment. He said he was able to fight them off, and hit one of the suspects in the head with what police are only calling a blunt object. Police say the injuries, as described, would have caused heavy bleeding.

The three suspects quickly fled. No other description of the men was immediately available.

The victim himself was not hurt, police said.

Witnesses who may have seen a man with a head injury in the area early Thursday, or who have any other information concerning this event are asked to contact Gatineau Police by calling 819-243-2345, option 5.