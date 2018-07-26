

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A Gatineau man is facing several child pornography offences after a tip from U.S. Homeland Security.

Ottawa Police say the investigation began in mid-April when the U.S. Homeland Investigations Ottawa office contacted police about a man looking online for a mother with a younger daughter for him to have sexual relations with.

Police say the man began communicating with an undercover special agent in Tampa, Florida saying he was willing to travel to Florida to have sex with her 12-year-old daughter persona.

When the investigation was turned over to Ottawa Police, police allege the man continued to engage in communications on the same website with an undercover ICE officer, who was posing as a 10-year-old child.

Patrick Clement, 36, of Gatineau is facing several charges.

Ottawa Police say investigators are concerned there may be child victims in the Ottawa, Gatineau and Toronto area based on his travel history.