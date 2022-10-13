Gatineau man facing $2,800 in fines after traffic stop in L’Ange-Gardien

Police in western Quebec say a 34-year-old Gatineau man is facing nearly $3,000 in fines after being stopped for speeding in L’Ange-Gardien.

MRC des Collines de l’Outaouais police said the man was stopped Wednesday on chemin Pierre-Laporte.

Police said he was already prohibited from driving because of unpaid fines. He was also supposed to using an ignition interlock device.

The man is now facing $2,883 in new fines and his vehicle has been seized.