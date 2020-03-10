OTTAWA -- A Gatineau man is facing a dozen new charges in relation to alleged voyeurism and trespassing incidents in Sandy Hill.

Ottawa Police said Samuel Gendron, 31, is charged with six counts of voyeurism and six counts of trespassing by night in relation to six different incidents.

The incidents happened between November 2019 and February 2020, police said.

Gendron was first charged last Friday when police say he was caught looking into an apartment window on Chapel Street around 1:20 a.m.

He was charged with voyeurism, trespass by night and resist arrest.

Police said at the time they would look into whether it was related to other similar incidents in the area.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.