OTTAWA -- MRC des Collines police say a Gatineau man suffered minor injuries in a rollover overnight near Val-des-Monts.

In a press release, police said they received a call from a 35-year-old man who had crashed off of route du Carrefour near rue des Chardonnerets at around 2:10 a.m. Saturday.

He was transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, but was also placed under arrest, as police suspected he might have been impaired. A blood sample was taken and impaired driving charges are possible.

No one else was in the vehicle when it crashed.