Gatineau man accused of breaking in to Wakefield, Que. store could be linked to other cases

A Gatineau man has been arrested in connection with a break-in at the Home Hardware store in Wakefield, Que. last week.

MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police say the store was broken into on Feb. 26 and several items were stolen.

Police arrested a man this week in Hull and said all of the stolen items were recovered; however, investigators believe the suspect had accomplices and may also be linked to other break-ins.

Bennett Smith, 38, is in custody, awaiting a bail hearing on Wednesday.

Police are now looking for anyone else who may be involved in this case. They say it's possible this incident may be connected to similar cases in the Outaouais and in Ontario.