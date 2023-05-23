Gatineau man, 29, charged in Carleton Place shooting

A Gatineau man has been charged in relation to a shooting in Carleton Place, Ont. last week that injured one person.

OPP responded to reports of gunshots at Sussex and Princess streets around midnight on May 17.

At the time, police said there were no reports of injuries. On Tuesday, however, police said one person suffered minor injuries.

Ahmad Hassan, 29, has been arrested and is facing 11 charges, including aggravated assault, uttering threats, discharging a firearm in a reckless manner and other gun offences.

He was held in custody, police said.