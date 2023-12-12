OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Gatineau Kia dealership fined for selling car above advertised price

    In this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, file photo the company sign stands over a row of unsold 2021 Seltos models at a Kia dealership, in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) In this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, file photo the company sign stands over a row of unsold 2021 Seltos models at a Kia dealership, in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

    Gatineau Kia has been fined $3,125 by Quebec's consumer protection office for selling a car for a price higher than advertised online.

    Charges against the dealership were brought by l'Office de la protection du consommateur under a provincial consumer protection law, accusing it of applying an additional fee of $499 to a vehicle as part of a premium VIP package in April 2021.

    Gatineau Kia pleaded guilty to the charges laid under the Loi sur la protection du consommateur on Oct. 10.

    Quebec consumer protection rules say it is illegal for any merchant, manufacturer or advertiser to charge a price higher than that announced. Merchants are also required to advertise an 'all-inclusive' price, which includes all additional fees with the exception of taxes.

    Consumers who have paid fees that have been erroneously added to goods can contact the office to pursue an appeal.

    Gatineau Kia is located at 1299 Boulevard La Vérendrye Ouest, in Gatineau.

