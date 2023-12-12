Gatineau Kia dealership fined for selling car above advertised price
Gatineau Kia has been fined $3,125 by Quebec's consumer protection office for selling a car for a price higher than advertised online.
Charges against the dealership were brought by l'Office de la protection du consommateur under a provincial consumer protection law, accusing it of applying an additional fee of $499 to a vehicle as part of a premium VIP package in April 2021.
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Gatineau Kia pleaded guilty to the charges laid under the Loi sur la protection du consommateur on Oct. 10.
Quebec consumer protection rules say it is illegal for any merchant, manufacturer or advertiser to charge a price higher than that announced. Merchants are also required to advertise an 'all-inclusive' price, which includes all additional fees with the exception of taxes.
Consumers who have paid fees that have been erroneously added to goods can contact the office to pursue an appeal.
Gatineau Kia is located at 1299 Boulevard La Vérendrye Ouest, in Gatineau.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We are living in a housing crisis': Canada consulting on reviving 'wartime housing' design catalogue
In its latest efforts to address Canada's housing crisis, the federal government is launching consultations to revive a revised version of a wartime housing effort: a standardized pre-approved design catalogue, with the aim of helping speed up construction.
Passengers lodge in military barracks after Amsterdam-to-Detroit flight is forced to land in Canada
Passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Amsterdam to Detroit spent the night in a military barracks in eastern Canada after the plane was forced to land due to a mechanical issue.
Harvard president remains leader of Ivy League school following backlash on antisemitism testimony
Harvard President Claudine Gay will remain leader of the prestigious Ivy League school following her comments last week at a congressional hearing on antisemitism, the university's highest governing body announced Tuesday.
What you need to know before applying for the new Canadian Dental Care Plan
On Monday, the federal government unveiled the details of its new Canadian Dental Care Plan, building on the pre-existing Canada Dental Benefit, stating that access to oral health care should not depend on a person's ability to pay. Here's what you need to know.
After years of controversy, economy appears a 'turning point' for Trudeau's Liberals: experts
As the governing Liberals continue to slide in the polls, the slow-moving hurricane that may actually end up blowing them away appears to be the economy.
Wintry weather blows into Canada. Here's where
Several warnings, watches and advisories were issued in parts of Canada Tuesday, with cold wind and snow expected.
Rahm suspended by PGA Tour for signing with LIV Golf
The PGA Tour has notified Jon Rahm he has been suspended for signing with Saudi-funded LIV Golf, a formality that is more about the benefits to the players Rahm leaves behind.
Piles of oranges at North Vancouver dump draw food waste concerns
A woman from Metro Vancouver is speaking out after spotting mounds of mandarin oranges discarded at the dump.
Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell, of 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,' dead at 29
Reality personality Anna Cardwell, who was featured on the TLC program “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” has died, according to social media posts made by her family. She was 29.
Atlantic
-
Thousands of Maritimers without power day after windy, rainy storm
Thousands of electricity customers across all three Maritime provinces remain without power Tuesday after a strong weather system moved through the region.
-
What you need to know before applying for the new Canadian Dental Care Plan
On Monday, the federal government unveiled the details of its new Canadian Dental Care Plan, building on the pre-existing Canada Dental Benefit, stating that access to oral health care should not depend on a person's ability to pay. Here's what you need to know.
-
'It’s a catastrophe': Census numbers show decline in French in N.B.
The Commissioner of Official Languages for New Brunswick is deeply concerned about the decline of French being spoken inside homes across the province.
Toronto
-
Police provide update after murder charges laid against Kenneth Law in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Police are expected to provide an update Tuesday on the investigation into Kenneth Law, the Mississauga man accused of selling sodium nitrite and other dangerous materials to people at risk of suicide.
-
1 man dead after stabbing in Toronto's east end
One man is dead following a stabbing in the city’s east end, Toronto paramedics confirm.
-
Suspects wearing police vests involved in alleged carjacking, collision in Etobicoke: police
Two suspects wearing police vests involved in an attempted carjacking and resulting collision in Etobicoke on Monday night are being sought by police.
Montreal
-
Quebec and FAE report progress in negotiations, FIQ waiting for response
The FAE says recent discussions with the Quebec government have been productive.
-
Quebec government not considering gender neutral markers
The Quebec government says it is not currently considering adding gender neutral markers for non-binary people or those who do not identify as female or male.
-
Breakthrough in decades-old killing of Quebec 10-year-old
A Quebec man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the 1994 killing of 10-year-old Marie-Chantal Desjardins.
Northern Ontario
-
Changes coming to Canada Pension Plan in 2024
The limit of how much of your income you contribute to the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) has increased over the years, but 2024 will see a significant change for middle income earners.
-
Former Manitoba missionary couple convicted of child sex crimes in Dominican Republic
A missionary couple, previously living in Manitoba, have been convicted of sexual crimes against children in the Dominican Republic.
-
131 wanted suspects arrested, $158K in drugs seized during police sweep in North Bay area
A joint police effort in the North Bay area in November resulted in the arrest of 131 wanted suspects who were evading police and $158,390 in illicit drugs being seized.
London
-
Kidnapping and weapons investigation in London: LPS
Around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, a man called 9-1-1 to report a friend was being kidnapped at gunpoint from a home in the area of Richmond Street and Mill Street.
-
First-degree murder charge laid in death of infant
As previously reported, OPP were called to a home on Dec. 7 on South Line B and where officers found a 10-month-old infant unresponsive.
-
Changes coming to Canada Pension Plan in 2024
The limit of how much of your income you contribute to the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) has increased over the years, but 2024 will see a significant change for middle income earners.
Winnipeg
-
Former Manitoba missionary couple convicted of child sex crimes in Dominican Republic
A missionary couple, previously living in Manitoba, have been convicted of sexual crimes against children in the Dominican Republic.
-
Mounties catch four people trying to illegally cross Canada-U.S. border
Manitoba RCMP say officers caught four people trying to illegally cross the Canada-U.S. border over the weekend.
-
Brandon police make arrests in months-long drug trafficking investigation
The Brandon Police Service (BPS) has made five arrests following a months-long drug trafficking investigation in the city.
Kitchener
-
Two people taken to hospital after crash near New Dundee
Two drivers have been taken to hospital after a crash just east of New Dundee.
-
Kitchener, Ont. woman faces 'forced financing' fiasco while car shopping
A Kitchener, Ont. woman discovered that some dealerships didn’t want her cash while shopping for a new car.
-
Kitchener incident that left one woman dead and another hurt under investigation
A 71-year-old woman was found dead in a Kitchener apartment Monday morning. Another woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Calgary
-
City council update outlines impact of mental health funding
City council is set to receive several briefings on Tuesday, one of them detailing what millions of dollars in mental health funding went towards and its impact on the city.
-
Man stabbed at Westbrook LRT station, police investigating
Calgary police are investigating after a man was stabbed at a southwest LRT station Tuesday morning.
-
'Wake-up call': Basic needs now cost more in Calgary than any other major city in Canada
The cost to put food on the table, heat your home and get around the city is now higher in Calgary than in any other major city in Canada, outside of the territories, according to recent data from Statistics Canada.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. driver's vehicle covered in tar from unmarked highway construction
A Saskatchewan woman is frustrated because of damage to her vehicle that happened on Highway 51 south of Saskatoon, and she’s having trouble finding out who’s responsible.
-
'This is an emergency': Saskatoon community association says province moving too slow on homelessness
The leader of the Pleasant Hill Community Association has penned a letter to the province urging them to act quickly to make good on their promise to address homelessness.
-
Sask. Métis woman tells story of her Ukrainian and Indigenous heritage through art
Melanie Monique Rose is the artist behind The Flower People, an art exhibit in Prince Albert that tells the story of her Indigenous and Ukrainian heritage.
Edmonton
-
Man wanted for second-degree murder could be in Edmonton: RCMP
A man charged with the second-degree murder of a northern Alberta resident could be in the capital city, police say.
-
Connor vs. Connor: McDavid, Bedard meet for the first time as Oilers host Blackhawks
Former No. 1 overall picks Connor Bedard and Connor McDavid meet for the first time on Tuesday as the Edmonton Oilers look to extend their winning streak to eight games when they host the Chicago Blackhawks.
-
Provincial health-care system in danger of collapse: Alberta doctors
With hospitals operating well over capacity and the number of influenza and intensive-care ward admissions on the rise, the head of the province's advocate and voice for doctors says without immediate investments to the struggling health-care system, there will be nothing left for the government to salvage after its planned overhaul of it.
Vancouver
-
Piles of oranges at North Vancouver dump draw food waste concerns
A woman from Metro Vancouver is speaking out after spotting mounds of mandarin oranges discarded at the dump.
-
Lawyer for Ibrahim Ali says police told him someone brought loaded handgun into court
A lawyer for Ibrahim Ali in his first-degree murder trial says police told him a person close to the proceeding brought a handgun into the Vancouver courtroom on Friday with 'intent to kill.'
-
4 women suspected of practising unregistered midwifery, B.C. college says
The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives has issued public notices about four women suspected of practising unregistered midwifery in the province.
Regina
-
'We're excited': Riders GM optimistic with new coach, offensive coordinator now hired
With most of the recent attention around Saskatchewan Roughriders' new head coach Corey Mace and new offensive coordinator Marc Mueller – general manager Jeremy O’Day has been busy ensuring his new hires fit into the community.
-
'Barbie means childhood to me': Over 30 years of holiday Barbies cover Sask. woman's Christmas tree
Ashley Dorland has been a Barbie collector throughout her whole life. Thanks to her aunt and mother, she has the holiday Barbie and corresponding ornament for every year since 1990.
-
What you need to know before applying for the new Canadian Dental Care Plan
On Monday, the federal government unveiled the details of its new Canadian Dental Care Plan, building on the pre-existing Canada Dental Benefit, stating that access to oral health care should not depend on a person's ability to pay. Here's what you need to know.