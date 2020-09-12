GATINEAU, QC. -- The Gatineau Hospital is temporarily suspending service in its intensive care unit because of an unexpected shortage of nurses, a press release from the local health unit says.

The note from the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais (CISSSO) says ICU services will be suspended starting at 12:00 a.m. Sunday.

The CISSSO says the Gatineau Hospital is working with other hospitals in the region to ensure that patients who require a level of intensive care continue to receive the services they need and that the hospital will work to restore service in a safe and sustainable manner as soon as possible.