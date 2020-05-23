GATINEAU, QC. -- Gatineau Fire says firefighters responded to two blazes at two multi-unit homes Friday afternoon, one of which resulted in five firefighters suffering injuries.

The first fire broke out at a triplex on rue Dupuis at around 3:35 p.m. The fire started in the basement.

Everyone inside the building was able to evacuate before first responders arrived and the blaze was declared under control by 4:40 p.m. No one was hurt.

The fire did an estimated $90,000 in damage.

The second fire broke out in a shed near the corner of rue du Vigneau and boulevard Saint-René Ouest at around 6:50 p.m. The fire spread to a multi-unit home on du Vigneau as well as a business on Saint-René.

Fire officials say the blaze burned very hot and while the people who lived in the area had safely evacuated, five firefighters were injured. The extent of their injuries is not known. The fire was declared under control at 9:18 p.m.

That fire did an estimated $278,600 in damage, according to Gatineau Fire, and is now being investigated by police.