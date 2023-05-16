Gatineau driver had four times legal blood-alcohol limit: police

Gatineau police say a driver who was arrested Sunday blew four times the legal blood-alcohol limit on a breathalyzer test.

A resident reported an erratic driver to police at around 8:30 p.m. on boulevard Maloney near rue Main. Police were unable to find the driver at first, but based on the resident's description, they were able to identify the individual as someone who has faced impaired driving charges before.

A second resident later called police to report an erratic driver, which turned out to be the same one.

The suspect driver was pulled over at the intersection of rues Vanier and McConnell in the Aylmer sector. Officers believed he was drunk and the man agreed to a breathalyzer.

Police allege the results showed the man had more than four times the legal limit in his system. As a result, his vehicle has been impounded for 90 days, his driver's licence has been suspended for 90 days, and he is facing impaired driving charges.

The 48-year-old, who was not identified by Gatineau police, was released on a promise to appear in court.