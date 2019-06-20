

A Gatineau bus driver has been arrested after allegedly driving drunk on the job and refusing to provide a breath sample.

Passengers on the STO bus called police Wednesday evening and said the driver was driving erratically, Gatineau police said in a news release.

Police pulled over the bus at rues Laurentides and de Neuville in the city’s Masson-Angers sector and found signs of impairment. The driver refused a breathalyzer and was arrested, police said.

Another STO driver took over the trip. There were no collisions and no one was injured, police said.

Police are recommending charges of impaired driving and refusing to provide a breath sample. The driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days.