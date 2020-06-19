OTTAWA -- Thousands of homes in Gatineau are being urged to cut back on water consumption during this heat wave.

Due to "unusually high" demand for tap water, the city is asking 37,160 residents in parts of Aylmer and Gatineau to minimize water consumption until further notice.

"To ensure a stable and steady supply, it is crucial that everyone cooperate," said the City of Gatineau in a media release.

Residents are asked to reduce water consumption, particularly between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. and between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. The city says laundry, baths, showers and the use of dishwashers should be put off to other times of the day.

Residents are also asked to avoid watering yards, washing vehicles and filling pools between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.