GATINEAU -- Eighteen people have been displaced after structural concerns were raised about a Gatineau apartment building.

Gatineau firefighters conducted a structural check at 41 Lucien Brault in Mont Bleu neighbourhood on Thursday evening.

"Signs of weakening were apparent in the structure and the masonry facing," said Gatineau fire officials in a statement Friday evening.

Residents of 41 Lucien Brault were evacuated as a precaution, while residents living at 37 Lucien Brault next door were also evacuated because of a danger of falling debris.

Officials say the building must be inspected by an engineer and declared safe before the residents will be allowed to return.