Gas prices set to jump 12 cents/litre in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Saturday

Gas prices are set to inch closer to record highs in Ottawa this weekend, as stations switch to the summer gasoline blend.

President of Canadians for Affordable Energy Dan McTeague says after rising 11 cents since Wednesday, gas prices will rise 12 cents a litre in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Saturday.

“Summer blend gas is the main cause,” McTeague said on Twitter.

Gas prices are expected to hit 185.9 cents a litre.

Refineries switch to the pricier summer-blend gasoline in April, which is more expensive.

Gas prices hit 185.8 cents a litre in Ottawa in early March, according to ottawagasprices.com.

On Good Friday, gas prices were sitting around 173.9 cents a litre at Ottawa gas stations.