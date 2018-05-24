Gas prices flirt with $1.40/litre
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Thursday, May 24, 2018 3:20AM EDT
Ottawa gas prices are once again flirting with $1.40 a litre.
Prices jumped one cent a litre at Ottawa stations overnight. Several stations are selling gas for 139.9/litre.
This is the highest price for gas in Ottawa since July, 2014.
The soaring price of gas is hitting the thin blue budget line at Ottawa Police headquarters.
A report for the Ottawa Police Services Board shows the service is projecting a $400,000 deficit in the fuel budget this year.
The 2018 fuel budget was developed using a retail pump price of $1.08/litre. After volume discounts and tax exemptions, the effective price is $0.93/litre.
But staff say the average retail pump price at Ottawa-area self-serving filling stations over the first three months of 2018 was $1.23/litre.