Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





It will cost you a little less to fill up the gas tank today.

Gas prices dropped 4 cents/litre at Ottawa gas stations overnight.

Dan McTeague of GasBuddy.com says the drop in prices is due to a drop in wholesale prices.

Stations in Ottawa were selling gas for $1.29 a litre on Tuesday afternoon.

McTeague does predict gas prices will climb 2 cents/litre on Thursday.