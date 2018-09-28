Ottawa Fire says crews are ventilating a section of Centretown after evacuating the area because of a gas leak.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Firefighters were called to Cooper Street at O’Connor Street at around 11:15 a.m. for the leak, and evacuated nearby homes and businesses as a precaution. The gas line was struck but Enbridge has since arrived to turn off the flow while the damaged line is repaired.

Ottawa Police have closed Cooper from Bank to Metcalfe, and O’Connor from Lisgar to Somerset.

Hydro Ottawa has turned off the power for about 700 customers while crews make repairs.