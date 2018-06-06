

Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A portion of the Byward Market was blocked off Tuesday night after a gas line ruptured along George St.

Some businesses along George St. were closed and evacuated. Others in the area were being told to stay indoors. A strong smell of gas could be detected on Rideau St. at the time.

Fire says the leak originated at 60 George St., which is located close to the McDonalds in the area.

Enbridge was on scene as of 11:00 p.m., and gas has been shut off to the line. Ottawa Fire reopened the area shortly after midnight.

No injuries were reported.