OTTAWA -- Gardening centres and nurseries in Ottawa and across Ontario are allowed to open for curbside pick-up and delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s a look at gardening centres and nurseries open in Ottawa for you to get ready for spring planting.

Peter Knippel Nursery

Peter Knippel Garden Centre is open for curbside pickup.

You can place an order at www.knippelgardencentre.com.

In a note on its website, the Peter Knippel Garden Centre says “due to a high volume of orders, there will be a minimum of two weeks before being able to process your online, phone or email order.”

Ritchie Feed & Seed

Ritchie Feed & Seed is now open online for shopping at its four garden centre locations.

To place an order, visit www.ritchiefeed.com.

Curbside pickup will be available at the garden centre locations.

Richmond Nursery

Richmond Nursery says you can order your favourite plants online at www.richmondnursery.com

In a message on its website, Richmond Nursery says “keep in mind, it just launched so not every plant and product we grow is online. As new plants become ready in the greenhouses and new products arrive, we add them to our online availability.”

Robert Plante Greenhouses

Robert Plante Greenhouses is offering curbside pickup seven days a week.

You can place an order online for pickup at www.robertplantegreenhouses.com

Robert Plante Greenhouses does offer delivery on some orders.

J.A. Laporte Flowers and Nursery

J.A. Laporte offers curbside pickup for online orders.

Visit www.laportegardens.com for details

Artistic Landscaping and Design

You can order from Artistic Landscape and Designs in Ottawa at www.artisticlandscape.on.ca

Paramount Nursery

You can shop online at Paramount Nursery at www.paramountnursery.ca

Green Thumb Garden Centre

The Green Thumb Garden Centre is open for curbside pickup.

To order, visit www.greenthumbgarden.ca

Manotick Gardens & Landscaping Supplies

Visit www.manotickgardens.com

Please let us know if your nursery or gardening centre is open in the Ottawa area during the COVID-19 pandemic. Email ottawanews@bellmedia.ca