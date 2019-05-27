

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Fire says a large Mack truck has crashed into a home in Sandy Hill.

A hydro pole was also knocked down, leaving a power line strewn across Nelson St.

The crash happened at around 10:15 a.m. Monday.

No one was reported hurt or trapped, but some residents were told to evacuate as a precaution. The area was cleared by 10:45 a.m.

Ottawa Police say Somerset St. is closed between Hendserson Ave. and Sweetland Ave. Neslon St. is closed between Osgoode St. and Templeton St. as crews work to repair the damage.

You're asked to avoid the area.

Crews on scene 400blk of Nelson St in Sandy Hill where a large vehicle reportedly drove into a home. Firefighters securing area around a hydro pole that was damaged. No persons trapped. No extrication required. Road closures in effect #ottnews #otttraffic pic.twitter.com/hMrEbBV3Z8 — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) May 27, 2019