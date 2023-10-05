Ottawa

    • Garbage truck crashes into home in Ottawa's west end

    A garbage truck crashes into teh side of a home on Anna Avenue in Ottawa on Thursday. (Ottawa Fire Service Scott Stilborn/submitted) A garbage truck crashes into teh side of a home on Anna Avenue in Ottawa on Thursday. (Ottawa Fire Service Scott Stilborn/submitted)

    A garbage truck has crashed into the side of a home in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood.

    Emergency crews responded to the reported collision in the area of Anna Avenue and Crown Crescent, near Carling Avenue, on Thursday afternoon.

    Photos show a garbage truck struck the side of a home.

    The driver of the garbage truck was transported to hospital with minor injuries. 

    Ottawa fire says its structural collapse team is on the scene to assess the home for any structural damage. 

