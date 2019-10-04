

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





OTTAWA — A garbage truck caught fire in downtown Ottawa Friday morning, causing delays on the morning commute.

The fire happened around 7 a.m. Friday. Videos of the blaze showed heavy smoke and flames billowing from the truck outside the Sheraton Hotel.on Albert Street, near O'Connor Street.

Fire crews quickly got the blaze under control.

OC Transpo bus routes were being detoured off of Albert Street, but one lane of the street re-opened just before 8 a.m. Officials said to expect delays in the area as fire crews remained on scene for cleanup.

There are no reports of injuries.